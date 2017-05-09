BRIEF-BDF Q1 2017 net loss narrows to 0.8 million zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 2017 REVENUE 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VS 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
May 9AVIC Electromechanical Systems Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 15 and the dividend will be paid on May 15
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q4 2016 REVENUE 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VS 2.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO