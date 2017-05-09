May 9AVIC Electromechanical Systems Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 15 and the dividend will be paid on May 15

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0IaFoo

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)