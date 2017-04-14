BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 14 AVIC Real Estate Holding Co Ltd
* Says it expected FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 50-100 million yuan versus net loss of 156.7 million yuan year ago
* The reason for the forecast is decreased sales tax, selling expense and financial expense
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/U8tgvz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.