China stocks slip, erase gains on internet clampdown; Hong Kong flat
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
June 5 AVIC Real Estate Holding Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to dissolve its Hong Kong-based property unit
* Co plans to take over 97.7 percent stake in a Shanghai-based firm from co's wholly owned investment unit, with net book value of 414.3 million yuan, and co will wholly own the Shanghai-based firm directly after transaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1el2zH ; goo.gl/16CRLU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
* Says allots NCDs worth 6 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tAA6a8) Further company coverage: