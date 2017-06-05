June 5 AVIC Real Estate Holding Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to dissolve its Hong Kong-based property unit

* Co plans to take over 97.7 percent stake in a Shanghai-based firm from co's wholly owned investment unit, with net book value of 414.3 million yuan, and co will wholly own the Shanghai-based firm directly after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1el2zH ; goo.gl/16CRLU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)