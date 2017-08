Aug 1 (Reuters) - Avichina Industry & Technology Co Ltd

* AVIC Avionics convened board meetings to consider and approve proposed issuance of convertible corporate bonds

* Proposed convertible corporate bond issuance, total amount of proceeds not exceeding RMB 2.4 bln