March 15 Avichina Industry & Technology Co Ltd :

* Revenue of group for year 2016 amounted to RMB36,628 million

* Profit attributable to equity holders of company for year 2016 amounted to RMB1,119 million, representing an increase of 29.66%

* Board recommended payment of a final dividend of RMB0.02 per share

* Gu Huizhong has tendered a resignation to board to retire as non-executive director