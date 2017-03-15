UPDATE 3-Britain says some of Manchester bomber's network potentially still at large
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds 15th arrest)
March 15 Avichina Industry & Technology Co Ltd :
* Revenue of group for year 2016 amounted to RMB36,628 million
* Profit attributable to equity holders of company for year 2016 amounted to RMB1,119 million, representing an increase of 29.66%
* Board recommended payment of a final dividend of RMB0.02 per share
* Gu Huizhong has tendered a resignation to board to retire as non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds 15th arrest)
JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 28 A member of a U.S. Navy SEAL skydiving group was killed in a parachuting accident on Sunday while performing in an aerial exhibition as part of the annual Fleet Week festival in New York Harbor, a Navy official said.