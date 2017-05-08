BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus gets final USFDA approval for diflunisal tablets
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets
May 8 Avigilon Corp:
* Avigilon enters into agreement to sell office tower for C$107.5 mln ($78.5 mln)
* Avigilon Corp - renovations on building are nearing completion, and Avigilon expects to move in Q2 2017
* Avigilon Corp - transaction provides over $100 million in cash, will substantially reduce co's debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3698 Canadian dollars)
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets
TOKYO, June 20 The United States Coast Guard will on Tuesday start interviewing the crew of a Philippines-flagged container ship which collided with a U.S. warship in Japanese waters killing seven American sailors.