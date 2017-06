May 15 Avigilon Corp

* Avigilon Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results

* Avigilon Corp qtrly revenue of $80.3 million, compared with $69.9 million in Q1 2016

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $82.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Avigilon Corp - expects company's total operating expenses as a percentage of revenue to continue to decrease year over year

