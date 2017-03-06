BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
March 6 Avinger Inc:
* Avinger announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.58
* Q4 revenue $4.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $5.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI