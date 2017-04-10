BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 10 Avinger Inc:
* Avinger provides strategic update
* Sees q1 2017 revenue about $3.5 million
* Sees q1 2017 revenue down 22 percent
* Announced that it has been conducting a review of various strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value
* Reducing its workforce by approximately 33% compared to year-end 2016, to a total of 131 full-time equivalent employees
* Avinger-Potential strategic alternatives include raising capital from strategic investors, partnerships for distribution of products,sale/merger of co
* Avinger - based on organizational changes and expense reduction measures, expects cash utilization to decrease to about $7 million per quarter by h2 of 2017
* Expects cash currently on hand will be sufficient to fund operations through end of 2017
* Expects to file a 510(k) application for pantheris btk device in q4 of 2017
* Avinger- based on changes,other expense reduction measures, co expects cash utilization to decrease to abouty $7 million per quarter by second half of 2017
* Final results from pivotal vision study of company's lumivascular technology expected to be released by end of june 2017
