BRIEF-Avino announces Q2 2017 production results

July 24 (Reuters) - Avino Silver And Gold Mines Ltd

* Avino Silver and Gold Mines Ltd - quarterly ‍gold production increased by 29 percent to 1,954 oz​

* Silver equivalent consolidated production for Q2 2017 increased by 11 percent to 698,174 oz

* Avino Silver and Gold Mines Ltd - quarterly copper production increased by 7 percent to 1,133,161 lbs from its Avino property near Durango, Mexico

* "At our current rate of production, we anticipate outputs to be similar in the second half of the year"

* Avino Silver and Gold Mines Ltd quarterly silver production from Avino property increased by 1 percent to 386,002 oz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: