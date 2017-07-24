FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Avino Announces Q2 2017 Production Results
July 24, 2017 / 2:25 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Avino Announces Q2 2017 Production Results

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Avino Silver And Gold Mines Ltd:

* Avino Silver And Gold Mines Ltd qtrly consolidated Silver production up by 1 percent to 386,002 oz for total co

* Avino announces Q2 2017 production results

* Says qtrly ‍gold production increased by 29 percent to 1,954 oz​

* Silver equivalent consolidated production for Q2 2017 increased by 11 pct to 698,174 oz

* Says qtrly Copper production increased by 7 pct to 1,133,161 lbs from its Avino property near Durango, Mexico

* "At our current rate of production, we anticipate outputs to be similar in the second half of the year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

