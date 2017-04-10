BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 10 Avis Budget Group Inc
* Avis Budget Group completes transaction to operate budget in Poland
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Avis Budget Group - deal will add over 300 vehicles to Avis Budget Group fleet and seven airport rental locations, including Warsaw, Krakow, Gdansk
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results