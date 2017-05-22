BRIEF-Enel buys EnerNOC for about $250 million
* Enel Green Power North America (EGPNA) agrees to buy whole of U.S.- based EnerNOC for about $250 million
May 22 Avis Budget Group Inc
* On May 16, 2017, certain subsidiaries of co entered into an ninth master amendment and restatement deed - SEC filing
* Amendment amends securitization program to increase maximum outstanding amount of notes issued under facility to eur 1.65 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 22 Aluminium industry executives will line up on Thursday to have their say on whether foreign imports into the United States pose a threat to the country's security.