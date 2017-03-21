BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 21 Avis Budget Group Inc -
* CEO De Shon Larry's fy 2016 total compensation $6.53 million versus $8.9 million in fy 2015 - SEC filing
* Executive chairman Nelson Ronald's fy 2016 total compensation $3.3 million versus $11.2 million in fy 2015
* CFO David Wyshner's 2016 total compensation $3.9 million versus $6.1 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2mRKQ03] Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.