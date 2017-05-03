BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Avis Budget Group Inc
* Avis Budget Group enters into new cooperation agreement with SRS Investment Management
* Avis Budget Group Inc- company also announced that, effective may 3, 2017, it is terminating stockholder rights plan it adopted earlier this year
* Avis Budget Group - brian choi, srs's representative, and sanoke viswanathan, a mutually agreed-upon independent director, will remain on board.
* Avis Budget Group - under terms srs agreed to standstill and voting commitments until jan 2018, will vote all of its shares in favor of co's nominees
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results