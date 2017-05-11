BRIEF-Seattle Genetics submits supplemental biologics license application to fda for Adcetris
* Seattle Genetics submits supplemental biologics license application to FDA for Adcetris® (brentuximab vedotin) in cutaneous t-cell lymphoma
May 11 Avita Medical Ltd:
* Avita initiates legal process to cancel Renovacare patent
* Filed an Inter Partes Review (IPR) petition against U.S. patent owned by Renovacare Sciences Corp
* "Avita holds that all claims in the '430 patent are unpatentable and should be cancelled"
June 20 U.S. pharmaceutical research services provider Parexel International Corp said on Tuesday it would be taken private by Pamplona Capital Management LLP in a $4.5 billion deal.