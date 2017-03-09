BRIEF-Investore property posts FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
March 9 Aviva Investors'
* CEO Mark Wilson says to pay down high-cost debt later in 2017; leaning towards share buyback but no decision yet.
* Says focus is on organic growth but will do tactical 'bolt-on' M&A.
* Aviva Investors' CEO Euan Munro says not under same pressure to do big M&A as peers losing assets and with higher costs.
* Wilson says inflows strong into fixed income and infrastructure debt.
* Wilson says Ogden Rate move 'disjointed', backs government move to review it.
* Munro says put in a "robust" defence to FCA of active management; doesn't back hard limit on transaction costs.
* Munro declines to confirm research cost plans, but says effort of billing to individual funds "may not make economic sense". Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
CAIRO, May 28 Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer sought on Sunday to defend a surprise decision to hike interest rates last week, saying a historic level of foreign investment of nearly $1 billion entered the country within days of the rate increase.