BRIEF-Gree Real Estate names Lin Qiang as president
June 20 Gree Real Estate Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Lin Qiang as president Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/1FzChS Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 10 Aviva Plc
* Aviva announces sale of its 50 pct shareholdings in life insurance and pension joint ventures Unicorp Vida 1 and Caja Espana Vida 2, as well as its retail life insurance business Aviva Vida y Pensiones 3 , to Santalucía 4
* Total consideration of transaction is 475 million euros ($517.37 million)
* In Spain, Aviva will continue to hold shareholdings in life insurance joint ventures with Caja Granada and Cajamurcia, both part of Banco Mare Nostrum, and Pelayo Group 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9181 euros) (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)
June 20 Gree Real Estate Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Lin Qiang as president Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/1FzChS Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, June 20 Britain's markets watchdog opened a public consultation on Tuesday to see if changes are needed to make it easier for people with cancer to get travel insurance.