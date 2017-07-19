BRIEF-Aviva to sell Friends Provident International to RL360 for 340 mln pounds

July 19 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc

* Aviva plc announces sale of Friends Provident International Limited to RL360 Holding Company Limited, a subsidiary of International Financial Group Limited, for a total consideration of 340 mln pounds

* Aviva has concluded that business is not central to group's strategy to focus on a small number of markets

* Transaction will result in an increase of approximately 100 mln pounds in Aviva's Solvency II capital surplus

* Transaction will also create an IFRS loss on disposal of approximately 130 mln pounds

* Total consideration comprises 310 mln pounds in cash receivable on completion and 30 mln pounds in deferred consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)