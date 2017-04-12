April 12 AVJennings Ltd:

* Announces voluntary sale or transfer facility for singapore securityholders

* Will pay applicable brokerage and handling charges associated with either sale of securities under proposal or transfer of securities to Australian register

* Chosen to make proposal available because of concerns expressed by securityholders about level of liquidity in trading of securities on Singapore exchange

* Voluntary sale or transfer facility excludes participation by SC Global