April 27 Avnet Inc:

* Avnet reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Sees fy 2018 adjusted earnings per share $3.00 to $3.50 from continuing operations

* Sees q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.72 to $0.82 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.69 from continuing operations

* Sees Q4 2017 sales $4.35 billion to $4.65 billion

* Sees FY 2018 sales $17.3 billion to $17.7 billion

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.88 from continuing operations

* Qtrly sales $4,441.9 million versus $4,082.0 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $4.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Avnet -preliminary outlook for adjusted EPS from continuing operations expected to be in range of $3.00 to $3.50 per share fiscal 2018 ending on june 30, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: