BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Avnet Inc:
* Avnet reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Sees fy 2018 adjusted earnings per share $3.00 to $3.50 from continuing operations
* Sees q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.72 to $0.82 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.69 from continuing operations
* Sees Q4 2017 sales $4.35 billion to $4.65 billion
* Sees FY 2018 sales $17.3 billion to $17.7 billion
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.88 from continuing operations
* Qtrly sales $4,441.9 million versus $4,082.0 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $4.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Avnet -preliminary outlook for adjusted EPS from continuing operations expected to be in range of $3.00 to $3.50 per share fiscal 2018 ending on june 30, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
