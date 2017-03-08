BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 8 AVOD Kurutulmus Gida:
* FY 2016 net loss of 105,654 lira ($28,352.07) versus profit of 1.7 million lira year ago
* FY 2016 revenue of 102.3 million lira versus 91.5 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7265 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.