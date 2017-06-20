WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Boeing Co:
* Avolon, the international aircraft leasing company, today announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (”MOU”) for 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft at the Paris Air Show, valued at $8.4 billion
* The MOU also includes an option for a further 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft
Source text for Eikon:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.