WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Avon Products Inc-
* Avon Products, Inc. appoints Jonathan Myers as chief operating officer
* Avon Products Inc says most recently, Jonathan served as kellogg's vice president, western european markets, and managing director, uk and ireland
* Avon Products Inc - James Scully, Avon's current executive vice president and chief operating officer, will be leaving company on october 1, 2017
* Avon Products - Fernando Acosta, Avon's executive vice president and chief marketing and social selling officer, will be leaving co, Nov 1st 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.