BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Avon Products Inc:
* CEO Sheri McCoy's 2016 total compensation was $8.1 million versus $12.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2mTpFyU) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: