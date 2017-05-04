May 4 Avon Products Inc:

* Avon reports first-quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.07 from continuing operations

* Q1 loss per share $0.10 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $1.3 billion

* Q1 revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly North Latin America revenue was down 6 pct, or up 2 pct in constant dollars, benefiting from higher average order

* Says for full-year 2017, including impact of q1, company expects constant-dollar revenue growth in low single-digits

* Avon Products Inc - company is on track to achieve its 2017 cost savings target of $230 million

* Qtrly south latin america revenue was up 17 pct, or 2 pct in constant dollars

* Avon Products Inc- not able to provide a reconciliation of non-gaap financial measures to gaap because certain items that impact these measures

* Avon Products Inc - company expects to increase capital expenditures by approximately $65 million in 2017

* Avon Products Inc- during q1 of 2017 recorded costs to implement restructuring within operating profit of approximately $10 million before tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: