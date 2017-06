May 18 AWILCO LNG ASA

* AWILCO LNG ASA: AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH TEEKAY AND CONTEMPLATED PRIVATE

* AWILCO LNG - MAIN SHAREHOLDERS AWILCO AS, UTHALDEN A/S AND ASTRUP FEARNLEY A/S WILL PARTICIPATE IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND SUBSCRIBE MINIMUM THEIR PRO-RATA SHARE OF EQUITY ISSUE (ABOUT 50% IN TOTAL)

* IN CONNECTION WITH PRIVATE PLACEMENT, CO SECURED PROLONGED AND MORE FLEXIBLE AGREEMENT WITH TEEKAY LNG FOR RESTRUCTURING OF CO'S BAREBOAT CHARTERPARTIES

* NEW AGREEMENT WITH TEEKAY LNG INCLUDE EXTENSION OF CURRENT BAREBOAT CHARTERS FOR CO'S TWO VESSELS (WILFORCE AND WILPRIDE) TO DEC. 31, 2019

* AMENDMENTS TO CONTRACTS WITH TEEKAY LNG ARE SUBJECT TO, INTER ALIA, COMPLETION OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT IN MINIMUM AMOUNT OF USD 25 MILLION

* NET PROCEEDS FROM PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL BE USED TO STRENGTHEN COMPANY'S BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY POSITION, AND SECURE FINAL AGREEMENT WITH TEEKAY LNG