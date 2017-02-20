Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 20 Awj Holding Co Kscp
* FY net profit 1.6 million dinars versus 2.4 million dinars year ago
* FY total operating revenue 4 million dinars versus 7.9 million dinars year ago
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 7.5 percent Source:(bit.ly/2lxTQK7) Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.