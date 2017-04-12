BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 12 Axamansard Insurance Plc
* AXA Mansard in process of partnering with International Finance Corp, member of World Bank group and couple other companies
* AXA Mansard in process of partnering on the possibility of investing in a hospital project
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer