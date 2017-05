March 31 AXACTOR AB (PUBL)

* AXACTOR ACQUIRES A LARGE UNSECURED NON-PERFORMING LOAN (NPL) PORTFOLIO

* INVESTMENTS WILL BE FINANCED BY AXACTOR'S AVAILABLE CASH AND OUR EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES WITH A 50/50 SPLIT OF EQUITY/DEBT

* CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE 21ST APRIL.

* THIS PORTFOLIO ACQUISITION WILL INCREASE AXACTOR'S ERC BY MORE THAN 30%

* PORTFOLIO IS ORIGINATED BY BANK NORWEGIAN IN SWEDEN

* AXACTOR AB (PUBL) - PORTFOLIO INCLUDES UNSECURED CREDIT WITH A TOTAL OUTSTANDING BALANCE (OB) OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 105 MILLION, ACROSS CLOSE TO 15,200 OPEN ACCOUNTS OF INDIVIDUAL LOANS AND CREDIT CARD DEBT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)