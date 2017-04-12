April 12 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

* Axalta coating systems to acquire Valspar's North American Industrial Wood Coatings Business

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - Deal for $420 million in cash

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd- Axalta intends to operate this business as a pure bolt-on

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - Axalta has secured a financing commitment for transaction through Deutsche Bank AG New York branch

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - Divesting business in connection with reviews by FTC and CCB of proposed acquisition of Valspar by Sherwin-Williams

* Axalta Coating Systems - To acquire personnel, manufacturing sites, research and development assets, underlying IP of Valspar's North American Industrial Wood Coatings Business

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - Centerview Partners LLC acted as financial advisor to Axalta