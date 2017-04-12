BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd
* Axalta coating systems to acquire Valspar's North American Industrial Wood Coatings Business
* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - Deal for $420 million in cash
* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd- Axalta intends to operate this business as a pure bolt-on
* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - Axalta has secured a financing commitment for transaction through Deutsche Bank AG New York branch
* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - Divesting business in connection with reviews by FTC and CCB of proposed acquisition of Valspar by Sherwin-Williams
* Axalta Coating Systems - To acquire personnel, manufacturing sites, research and development assets, underlying IP of Valspar's North American Industrial Wood Coatings Business
* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - Centerview Partners LLC acted as financial advisor to Axalta
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results