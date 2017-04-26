BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd
* Axalta releases first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 sales $1.008 billion versus I/B/E/S view $982 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.26
* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd sees FY 2017 net sales growth of 1-3 pct as-reported
* Axalta Coating Systems - reconfirming previous outlook for full year 2017 which does not include announced industrial wood coatings business transaction
* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $930-980 million
* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - sees full year 2017 capital expenditures of about $160 million
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results