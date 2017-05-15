BRIEF-Boeing's Aviall enters parts agreement with GE Aviation for F110 Engine
* Through Aviall enters exclusive aftermarket distribution agreement with ge aviation for spare parts supporting F110-100 and F110-129 engines
May 15 Axamansard Insurance Plc:
* Says retirement of Yetunde Ilori as the company's CEO effective July 17, 2017
* Says board has nominated Kunle Ahmed (executive director -technical) to take over from Yetunde Ilori upon her retirement Source: bit.ly/2r9v4TH Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Moody's says pension costs will rise through 2020, even in best-case scenario, as liabilities pass $4 trillion for US public pension plans Source text for Eikon: