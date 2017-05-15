May 15 Axamansard Insurance Plc:

* Says retirement of Yetunde Ilori as the company's CEO effective July 17, 2017

* Says board has nominated Kunle Ahmed (executive director -technical) to take over from Yetunde Ilori upon her retirement