BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 Axel Springer SE
* Says at AGM it believes can grow further in holiday home segment, both organically and through M&A
* Exec says could divest some marketing activities, declines to say which ones
* CFO says looking at options for better structure, opportunities to finance growth
* CFO says doesn't rule out for all time any stock market flotations of subsidiaries Further company coverage:
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes