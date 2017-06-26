BRIEF-Entegra Financial announces acquisition of Chattahoochee bank of Georgia
* Entegra financial corp. Announces acquisition of chattahoochee bank of georgia
June 26 Axel Springer Se: Bookrunner:
* Secondary accelerated bookbuild of 2.25mm shares, or about 2.1 percent of the company, worth about $140 million
* General Atlantic is the seller, and this represents half of their stake, there will be a 60 day lock up
* Books are now open
* Price guidance of 54.75 euros to market (1.7 pct to market)
* Bank of America Merrill Lynch is sole bookrunner
WASHINGTON, June 27 Republican leaders were in a fierce push on Tuesday to shore up support for a healthcare bill in the U.S. Senate after the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said 22 million Americans would lose insurance over the next decade under the measure.