June 26 Axel Springer Se: Bookrunner:

* Secondary accelerated bookbuild of 2.25mm shares, or about 2.1 percent of the company, worth about $140 million

* General Atlantic is the seller, and this represents half of their stake, there will be a 60 day lock up

* Books are now open

* Price guidance of 54.75 euros to market (1.7 pct to market)

* Bank of America Merrill Lynch is sole bookrunner