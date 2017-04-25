April 25 Axel Springer SE:

* Plans take-over of French real estate portal Logic-Immo

* The deal would value Concept Multimédia at 105 million euros ($114.31 million) (cash/debt free)

* Axel Springer digital classifieds France announced intention to enter into agreement with French media group Spir Communication SA ("Spir") with the aim of taking over Spir’s subsidiary Concept Multimédia Source text - bit.ly/2q20Txj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9185 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)