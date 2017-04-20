BRIEF-Autodis plans to divest its Polish subsidiary
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation
April 20 Axfood Ab
* Q1 consolidated net sales amounted to sek 10,639 m (10,305), an increase of 3.2%
* Q1 operating profit 397 m (408 sek)
* Says reiterates forecast
* Says the forecast is an operating profit in 2017 that is level with the outcome for 2016
* Says stands by estimate for food inflation of 1-2% during 2017
* Reuters poll: Axfood Q1 net sales seen at 10,623 million sek, EBIT at 397 million sek Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rebecka Roos)
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation
* Proxy advisory firm Egan-Jones recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote Marcato's white proxy card "for" all four of Marcato's nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: