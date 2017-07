July 14 (Reuters) - Axfood

* Q2 ‍operating profit was SEK 487 mln (494), corresponding to an operating margin of 4.1 pct (4.5 pct)​

* Says forecast is an operating profit for 2017 that is level with outcome for 2016

* Reuters poll: Axfood Q2 net sales seen at 11,794 million SEK, EBIT at 508 million SEK

* Q2 l-f-l sales for group-owned stores +5.9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)