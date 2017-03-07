March 7 Axfood AB

* CFO Karin Hygrell-Jonsson leaving Axfood

* Says process of finding a new CFO will begin immediately, and Anders Lexmon, who has been with Axfood for many years, will serve as acting CFO.

* “After ten years as CFO I feel it is time for me to shift my focus from an operational to more of an advisory role,” says Karin Hygrell-Jonsson. “I currently serve on a few boards and hope to gain more such opportunities" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)