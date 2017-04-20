BRIEF-Autodis plans to divest its Polish subsidiary
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation
April 20 Axfood Ab
* Says board of directors of axfood has decided to exercise authorization granted to it by annual general meeting on 15 March 2017 to repurchase own shares
* Proxy advisory firm Egan-Jones recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote Marcato's white proxy card "for" all four of Marcato's nominees