March 7 Axiare Patrimonio SOCIMI SA:
* Says to carry out capital increase via issue of up to 7.2
million new shares, corresponding to 9.99 percent of its share
capital
* Says capital increase in total nominal value of up to 71.9
million euros ($76.1 million)
* Says to place new shares via accelerated bookbuilding
among qualified investors
* JB Capital Markets Sociedad de Valores SA and Morgan
Stanley & Co International PLC to act as Global Coordination
Entities, Citigroup Global Markets Limited and Deutsche Bank AG
London Branch to act as Joint Bookrunners
($1 = 0.9452 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)