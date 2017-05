Feb 27 Axiare Patrimonio SOCIMI SA:

* FY net sales 51.0 million euros ($54.0 million)versus 42.3 million euros year ago

* FY net profit 148.6 million euros versus 85.3 million euros year ago

* To propose FY 2016 dividend of 0.18 euro gross per share

* EPRA NAV 13.8 euros per share at end of Dec., up 17.6 percent versus year ago

* Intends to pay additional FY 2017 dividend to reach 0.30 euro per share by Nov 30

