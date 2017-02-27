BRIEF-Shanghai Industrial Holdings updates on share transfer contract
* Hu-Ning Expressway (as purchaser) entered into share transfer contract with Shanghai Galaxy
Feb 27 Axiare Patrimonio SOCIMI SA:
* Says its portfolio is valued at 1.34 billion euros ($1.42 billion) at end of Dec 2016
* Asset valuation represents an increase of 25.7 percent over the net acquisition price of the portfolio
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9453 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hu-Ning Expressway (as purchaser) entered into share transfer contract with Shanghai Galaxy
* Unclaimed final dividend for 2010 amounting to HK$13.4 mln is forfeited and reverts to HKEx Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: