UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 22 Axiata Group Bhd
* Refers to article published on Star Online on 18 March 2017 entitled "Tm-Axiata Merger On Cards?"
* Co clarifies that the article is speculative in nature and would not comment on any speculations or rumours. Source text: (bit.ly/2mP7KUY) Further company coverage:
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)