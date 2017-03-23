UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 23 Axiata Group Bhd:
* Refers to article published on star online on 18 march 2017 entitled "Tm-Axiata merger on cards?"
* "Wishes to specifically deny that it is currently engaged in any discussions with TM on a possible merger" Source text (bit.ly/2nayUrj) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.