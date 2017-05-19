PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 20
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 19 AXICHEM AB (PUBL)
* WORK IS CARRIED OUT BY CONSULTING FIRM GRAS ASSOCIATES, FLORIDA, USA, AND IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN AUTUMN 2017
* APPLIES FOR GRAS (GENERALLY RECOGNIZED AS SAFE) APPROVAL FOR SALE OF AXIPHEN IN US MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 19 Whole Foods Market Inc will keep its quality standards if Amazon.com Inc's $13.7 billion purchase goes through -- though in the future the company might introduce a different brand with different standards, according to a filing on Monday.