June 29 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd

* Says bank had exposure on 8 accounts that reserve bank of india advised to initiate insolvency resolution process

* Says total fund based outstanding of bank on these accounts was INR 50.71 billion, non-fund based outstanding was INR 2.12 billion

* Says against outstanding amount, provision held was 24.97 billion rupees