BRIEF-SocGen's ALD to buy BBVA Autorenting
* SocGen's ALD has signed an agreement to acquire BBVA Autorenting, the Spanish full-service leasing subsidiary of BBVA
March 6 Axis Capital Holdings Ltd:
* Axis Capital - announced estimated impact of U.K. ministry of justice's reduction of discount rate to calculate lump sum awards in U.K. bodily injury cases
* Axis Capital - estimates pre-tax impact of ogden rate change on co's carried reserves for relevant lines of business is about $50 million
* Axis Capital - estimates pre-tax impact of ogden rate change on co's carried reserves for relevant lines of business to be recognized in Q1 of 2017
* Axis Capital - pre-tax impact of ogden rate change relates primarily to Axis Capital's U.K. motor non-proportional business in its reinsurance segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HOIST FINANCE AB (PUBL) - ON MAY 26, HOIST KREDIT AB'S, A FULLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF HOIST FINANCE AB, LONG- AND SHORT TERM ISSUER RATING WAS UPGRADED TO BAA3/PRIME-3 BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE