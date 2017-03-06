March 6 Axis Capital Holdings Ltd:

* Axis Capital - announced estimated impact of U.K. ministry of justice's reduction of discount rate to calculate lump sum awards in U.K. bodily injury cases

* Axis Capital - estimates pre-tax impact of ogden rate change on co's carried reserves for relevant lines of business is about $50 million

* Axis Capital - estimates pre-tax impact of ogden rate change on co's carried reserves for relevant lines of business to be recognized in Q1 of 2017

* Axis Capital - pre-tax impact of ogden rate change relates primarily to Axis Capital's U.K. motor non-proportional business in its reinsurance segment