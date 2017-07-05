FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Can U.S. defend against missiles? Not everyone agrees
Can U.S. defend against missiles? Not everyone agrees
Mosul population 'traumatised', infrastructure badly damaged
Mosul population 'traumatised', infrastructure badly damaged
July 5, 2017 / 9:52 PM / in 9 hours

BRIEF-Axis Capital Holdings, ‍novae Group reach agreement on recommended cash offer

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Axis Capital Holdings Ltd-

* Axis Capital Holdings-co, ‍novae group reached agreement on recommended all cash acquisition of entire issued and to be issued share capital of Novae by Axis

* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd - cash consideration payable under acquisition will be funded from Axis's existing cash resources or from new borrowings

* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd - ‍under terms of acquisition, each novae shareholder will be entitled to receive 700 pence in cash for each novae share ​

* Axis Capital Holdings - Novae directors confirm they intend unanimously to recommend that novae shareholders vote to approve scheme at court meeting

* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd - anticipated that Novae will be merged into international division of Axis's insurance segment

* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd - co's intention to consider employees of both axis and novae to fill roles within enlarged group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

