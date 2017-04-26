BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Axis Capital Holdings Ltd:
* Axis Capital reports first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly net premiums earned increased by 4% to $939 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.06
* Diluted book value per common share growth of 1% in quarter and 5% for last twelve months, to $58.89
* Qtrly net premiums written decreased 10% to $1.5 billion
* Qtrly Non-GAAP operating income of $0.59 per diluted common share
* Qtrly combined ratio of 102.1%, compared to 91.9%
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues $1.00 billion versus $884.8 million
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.